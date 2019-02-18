Man critically hurt in domestic-related stabbing on South Side; woman arrested

A woman was arrested after stabbing a man during a domestic-related altercation on the South Side.

The couple, both 47, were fighting about 4:10 p.m. in the 500 block of East Oakwood when the woman stabbed her beau in his abdomen and arm, according to Chicago police.

He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, police said. She was taken into custody.

Area Central detectives are investigating.