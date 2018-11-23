Man critically hurt in Near North Side fire caused by smoking near oxygen tank

A 68-year-old man was critically injured in a flash fire Friday morning in a Near North Side high-rise building.

The flash fire happened at 10:06 a.m. because of someone smoking while using an oxygen tank inside a second-floor apartment at 170 W. Oak St., according to Fire Media Affairs.

The man was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition with blisters and burns to his face, fire officials said.

The fire was out by the time firefighters arrived and the building was not evacuated, the fire department said.