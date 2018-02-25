Man critically injured in Antioch crash

A man was critically injured in a crash Saturday night in north suburban Antioch Township.

A 51-year-old Antioch Man was driving a 1962 Chevrolet Corvette west on Grass Lake Road about 8 p.m. when it left the road near a curve west of Bluff Lake Road and crashed into a ditch, according to a statement from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities arrived at the scene to find the car with “extensive damage” and discovered that the driver had been thrown from the car, the sheriff’s office said. He was taken to Condell Medical Center in Libertyville in critical condition.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office Technical Crash Investigations Unit is investigating the crash.