Man critically injured in Avon Township crash charged with DUI

A man was drunk when he crashed his SUV into a utility pole early Monday in the northern suburbs, according to the Lake County sheriff’s office.

Raquel Vazquez-Cordada, 32, was charged with DUI, driving without insurance and driving without a valid driver’s license, according to the sheriff’s office.

About 3:20 a.m., Vazquez-Cordada was speeding east in a Jeep Grand Cherokee on Rollins Road west of Route 45 in Avon Township when he lost control and struck a utility pole, according to the sheriff’s office. The pole was severed and the Jeep sustained major damage.

Vazquez-Cordada, the only person in the vehicle, was taken in critical condition to Condell Medical Center in Libertyville, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Waukegan resident is scheduled to appear in court at 9 a.m. on Jan. 17.