Man critically injured in Burton Township crash charged with DUI

A 38-year-old man who had to be airlifted to a hospital after crashing into a tree Tuesday in northwest suburban Burton Township was charged with driving under the influence.

Joshua Fauser was driving a 2001 Jeep Cherokee SUV at 2:19 p.m. northbound on State Park Road when the crash happened, according to the McHenry County sheriff’s office. He was negotiating the curve onto westbound Main Street Road when he veered off the road and struck a tree.

Fauser was trapped inside the Jeep and had to be extricated, the sheriff’s office said. He was airlifted in critical condition to Condell Medical Center in Libertyville.

The sheriff’s office said alcohol and controlled substances are a contributing factor to the crash, the sheriff’s office said. Fauser was not wearing a seatbelt.

Fauser, of northwest suburban Spring Grove, was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and under the combined influence of alcohol and drugs, the sheriff’s office said. He was scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 14.