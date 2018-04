Man critically injured in East Garfield Park shooting

A man was shot Saturday night in the East Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side.

The 23-year-old man was standing on the sidewalk when he heard shots and felt pain at 9:58 p.m. in the 3400 block of West Flournoy, Chicago Police said.

He was shot multiple times in the body and was taken to Rush University Medical Center in critical condition, police said.

No further information was immediately available.