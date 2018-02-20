Man killed in Englewood shooting

Police investigate the scene of a fatal shooting Tuesday morning in 6800 block of South Normal Avenue. Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times

A man was shot and killed Tuesday morning in the Englewood neighborhood on the South Side.

The 24-year-old man was shot in the back about 12:25 a.m. in the 6800 block of S. Normal, according to Chicago Police.

The man was involved in a fight with a group of unknown males when one of the males produced a handgun and fired a shot, striking the man, police said.

He was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in critical condition and was later pronounced dead, police said.

No one was in custody as Area South detectives investigate.