Man critically injured in Ingleside rollover crash

A man was critically injured when his car rolled over Thursday morning in northwest suburban Ingleside.

At 10:23 a.m., the 33-year-old man was driving east on Route 134 near West Venetian Drive when the car left the road and drove onto the south shoulder, according to the Lake County sheriff’s office.

The Round Lake man then overcorrected and the car crossed into the westbound lane and drove off the north side of the road before rolling over, according to the sheriff’s office.

He was extricated from the car and taken to Condell Medical Center in Libertyville with critical injuries.

The sheriff’s Technical Crash Investigations Unit is investigating.