Man critically injured in Uptown stabbing, 1 person being questioned

One person was being questioned after a man was critically injured in a stabbing Sunday evening in the Uptown neighborhood on the North Side.

A 41-year-old man was stabbed in the back and leg at 5:48 p.m. in the 1100 block of West Wilson Avenue, according to preliminary information from Chicago Police.

He was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center in critical condition, police said.

The circumstances surrounding the stabbing were not immediately known. Police found a knife at the scene and Area North detectives were questioning a person of interest, police said.

No further information was immediately available.