Man, critically injured, throws 7-year-old boy from burning home in East Side

A 7-year-old boy was thrown from the window of a burning building Sunday afternoon in the East Side neighborhood on the Far South Side.

Firefighters responded to a still and box fire about 3:45 p.m. at an apartment in the 10000 block of South Avenue L, where the boy was inside with a 69-year-old man, according to the Chicago Fire Department and Chicago police.

The man took out a second floor window and tossed the boy to police officers below. Two officers caught him, police said.

He was transported to Comer Children’s Hospital where his condition was stabilized, authorities said.

The man was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was in critical condition, authorities said.

The fire was struck out and no other injuries were reported, the department said.