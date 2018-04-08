Man critically wounded, another hurt in Calumet Heights shooting

Two people were hurt Saturday night in a Calumet Heights neighborhood shooting on the South Side.

They were driving south about 10:30 p.m. when someone in a black vehicle opened fire in the 9300 block of South Stony Island, striking both men, according to Chicago Police.

A 21-year-old was shot in the torso and leg and taken to Christ Medical Center in critical condition, police said.

A 22-year-old was taken to Roseland Hospital with a gunshot wound to the arm, police said. His condition stabilized.