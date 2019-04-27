Man critically wounded in Bronzeville shooting
Subscribe for unlimited digital access.
Try one month for $1!
Subscribe for unlimited digital access. Try one month for $1!
A 35-year-old man is in critical condition after being shot in the chest Saturday in Bronzeville on the South Side.
The man’s girlfriend said he entered a home in the 4200 block of South Michigan Avenue about 3:56 a.m. when he was shot, Chicago police said. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center.
No one is in custody, and Area Central detectives are investigating.