Man critically wounded in Fernwood shooting

A man was injured in a drive-by Sunday in Fernwood on the South Side.

The 35-year-old was standing on the sidewalk about 3:01 a.m. in the 200 block of West 106th Place when two males drove up in a red vehicle and opened fire, Chicago police said.

The man was hit in the left leg and was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in critical condition.

Area South Detectives are investigating.

Read more on crime, and track the city’s homicides.