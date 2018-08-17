Man critically wounded in 2nd downtown shooting overnight

A man was shot early Friday in first block of East Wacker Drive in Chicago's Loop. | Google Streetview

A man was critically wounded in the Loop near the Chicago River in the second downtown shooting overnight.

The shooting happened about 12:40 p.m. in the first block of East Waker Drive, according to Chicago police.

A 34-year-old man was struck in his abdomen and took himself to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition, police said.

The shooting happened minutes after a man was shot in a Streeterville parking garage. He was taken to the same hospital in critical condition.

Police haven’t commented on the circumstances of either shooting.