A man was critically wounded in the Loop near the Chicago River in the second downtown shooting overnight.
The shooting happened about 12:40 p.m. in the first block of East Waker Drive, according to Chicago police.
A 34-year-old man was struck in his abdomen and took himself to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition, police said.
The shooting happened minutes after a man was shot in a Streeterville parking garage. He was taken to the same hospital in critical condition.
Police haven’t commented on the circumstances of either shooting.