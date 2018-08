Man critically wounded in Albany Park shooting

Police investigate a person shot Thursday night in the 5000 block of North Albany. | Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times

A man was critically wounded in a shooting Thursday night in the Albany Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

About 11:15 p.m., the 19-year-old was walking on a sidewalk in the 5000 block of North Albany Avenue when someone exited a dark-colored SUV and opened fire, Chicago Police said.

The man was struck in his head and was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in critical condition, according to police.

Area North detectives were investigating the shooting.