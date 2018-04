Man critically wounded in Austin shooting

A man was critically wounded in a shooting Monday evening in the Austin neighborhood on the West Side.

The 22-year-old heard gunfire and realized he’d been shot in the groin about 7:15 p.m. in the 1500 block of North Lawler, according to Chicago Police.

The man was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition, police said. He was uncooperative with investigators.

Area North detectives were investigating the shooting.