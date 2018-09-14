Man critically wounded in Back of the Yards shooting

A man was critically wounded by gunfire Friday night in the Back of the Yards neighborhood on the South Side.

About 9:30 p.m., the 39-year-old was standing on a sidewalk in the 1900 block of West 48th Street when a male fired multiple shots at him, according to Chicago police.

The shooter had walked over to shoot the man before slipping into a black sports-utility vehicle, police said.

The 39-year-old was taken to Stroger Hospital with a gunshot wound in his chest, police said. He was in critical condition.

Area Central detectives were investigating.