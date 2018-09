Man critically wounded in Brighton Park shooting

A 23-year-old man was critically wounded in a shooting early Friday in the Brighton Park neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

The man was shot in his left leg about 3:30 a.m. in the 3300 block of West 47th Street, according to Chicago police.

He was driven to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition, police said. He was unable to provide detectives with details about the shooting.