Man critically wounded in Calumet Heights shooting

A man was critically wounded in a shooting Saturday evening in the Calumet Heights neighborhood on the Far South Side.

The man, whose age was unknown, was inside his vehicle when another vehicle pulled up next to him and someone inside fired several shots at 5:47 p.m. in the 2000 block of East 95th Street, according to Chicago police.

He was shot in his back and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was in critical condition, police said.

Area South detectives were investigating.