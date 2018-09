Man critically wounded in East Garfield Park shooting

A man was shot and critically wounded Monday afternoon in the East Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side.

The 25-year-old was riding in a vehicle about 3:15 p.m. in the 3700 block of West Jackson when another vehicle pulled up and someone inside fired shots, striking him in the head, according to Chicago police.

He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition, police said.

Area North detectives were investigating.