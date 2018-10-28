Man critically wounded in Englewood double shooting

Two people were hospitalized following a double drive-by shooting early Sunday in the Englewood neighborhood on the South Side.

At 12:20 a.m., a 20-year-old man and 21-year-old woman were standing on a sidewalk in the 5900 block of South Peoria Street when someone from a dark sports-utility vehicle fired gunshots at them, according to Chicago police.

The man was shot in the neck and taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, police said. The woman, also taken there, had a gunshot wound in her right leg and her condition was stabilized.

Area South detectives were investigating.