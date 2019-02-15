Man critically wounded in Homan Square shooting

A man was shot Friday morning in the Homan Square neighborhood on the West Side.

The 23-year-old was walking about 9:45 a.m. in the 3200 block of West Lexington when someone approached him and started shooting, according to Chicago police. The shooter then ran away.

The man was shot multiple times and taken in critical condition Mount Sinai Hospital, police said.

No one is in custody as Area North detectives continue to investigate.