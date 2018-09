Man critically wounded in Little Village drive-by shooting

A man was shot and critically wounded during a drive-by attack Sunday afternoon in the Little Village neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

At 3:35 p.m., the 22-year-old was standing in the 2800 block of South Kedzie when a vehicle pulled up and someone inside fired shots that struck him in his chest, leg and buttocks, according to Chicago police.

He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition, police said.

Area Central detectives were investigating.