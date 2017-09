Man critically wounded in Longwood Manor shooting

A man was shot multiple times Wednesday night in the Longwood Manor neighborhood on the Far South Side.

A male walked up to the 35-year-old about 6:30 p.m. in the 1200 block of West 96th Street and fired shots at him as he sat in a parked vehicle, Chicago Police said.

He was shot four times in the chest and once in his shoulder, police said. His friends took him to Little Company of Mary Hospital in Evergreen Park. He was transferred to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in critical condition.