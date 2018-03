Man critically wounded in Northwest Side drive-by shooting

A man was wounded Friday afternoon in a drive-by shooting in the North Mayfair neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

The 18-year-old was walking down the street with a friend about 4:50 p.m. when an SUV pulled up and someone opened fire, according to Chicago Police.

He was struck in the shoulder and taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center for treatment, police said. He was in critical condition.

No one was in custody as Area North detectives investigated.