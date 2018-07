Man critically wounded in Park Manor shooting

A man was wounded early Sunday in a shooting on the border of the Park Manor neighborhood on the South Side.

About 2:20 a.m., the 44-year-old heard two people arguing in the 300 block of East 75th Street and then heard gunshots, Chicago Police said. He realized he had been hit in his shoulder and thigh, and took himself to Provident Hospital.

He was in critical condition, and was going to be transferred to Stroger Hospital, police said.

Area South detectives were investigating the shooting.