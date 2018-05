Man critically wounded in Portage Park shooting

A man was shot Saturday morning in the Portage Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

About 5:20 a.m., the 42-year-old was outside when someone in a passing vehicle fired shots in the 6100 block of West Grace Street, Chicago Police said.

He was shot in his chest and abdomen, according to police. He was taken in critical condition to Lutheran General Hospital.

Area North detectives were investigating the shooting.