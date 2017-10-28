Man critically wounded in Portage Park shooting

A man was shot and critically wounded early Saturday in the Portage Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

At 3:47 a.m., the 20-year-old suffered gunshot wounds to his abdomen, back, arm and buttocks in the 5800 block of West Waveland, according to Chicago Police. He then called someone he knew to tell them that he’d been shot.

They dropped him off at Community First Hospital, where he was transferred to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in critical condition, police said.

No one was in custody as Area North detectives investigated the shooting.