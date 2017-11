Man critically wounded in shooting at party in West Garfield Park

A 37-year-old man was shot and critically wounded during a party Monday night in the West Garfield Park neighborhood.

The man got in an argument with another male at the party at 9:54 p.m. in the 4400 block of West Madison when the other person took out a gun and shot him in the hip, according to Chicago Police. The shooter then ran off in an unknown direction.

The man was taken in critical condition to Stroger Hospital, police said.