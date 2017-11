Man critically wounded in South Shore shooting

A man was critically wounded Tuesday evening in a South Shore neighborhood shooting.

At 6:06 p.m., the man was walking in the 2700 block of East 76th Street when someone walked up to him, fired shots and ran off, according to Chicago Police.

The man was struck multiple times and taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition, police said.

His exact age was not immediately known.