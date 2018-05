Man critically wounded in South Shore shooting

Police investigate a person shot Monday morning in the 7900 block of South Yates. Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times

A man was shot Sunday night in the South Shore neighborhood.

About 11:15 p.m., the 21-year-old man was outside in the 7800 block of South Yates when someone started shooting, Chicago Police said.

The man was hit in the leg and abdomen, police said. He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

Police said the man refused to provide details about the shooting.

Area South detectives were investigating.