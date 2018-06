Man critically wounded in South Shore shooting

A man was shot Wednesday in the 2400 block of East 72nd Street. | Google Earth

A man was critically wounded Wednesday evening in a South Shore shooting.

The 25-year-old was shot in his leg at 5:37 p.m. in the 2400 block of East 72nd Street, according to Chicago Police.

He was taken in critical condition Jackson Park Hospital then transferred to Stroger Hospital.

More details weren’t provided.