Man critically wounded in South Shore

A man was critically wounded Sunday afternoon in the South Shore neighborhood.

The man, whose age was unknown, suffered a puncture wound to his left arm at 7:01 p.m. in the 7500 of South South Shore Drive, according to Chicago police.

It was not immediately clear how he was hurt or what caused the wound, police said.

He was taken by ambulance to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was in critical condition, police said.

Area South detectives were investigating.