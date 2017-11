Police: Man shot dead in Uptown

A man was shot dead Monday evening in the Uptown neighborhood on the North side, according to Chicago Police.

At 6:03 p.m., a teenage boy between 15 and 17 years old fired shots at the man in the 1200 block of West Leland and then ran away, police said.

The man, whose exact age wasn’t known, was shot in the chest and transported to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office didn’t immediately confirm the death.