Man critically wounded in Uptown stabbing; 1 in custody

A man was stabbed multiple times Saturday evening in the Uptown neighborhood on the North Side.

The 43-year-old was involved in an argument when the person he was fighting with stabbed him at 4:58 p.m. in the 1000 block of West Wilson Avenue, according to Chicago police.

He suffered multiple puncture wounds to his chest, stomach and back and was taken ambulance to Mt. Sinai Hospital where he was in critical condition, police said.

The person who stabbed him was taken into custody. Charges were pending, police said.

Area North detectives were investigating.