Man critically wounded in West Englewood shooting

Police investigate a man shot early Tuesday in the 5600 block of South Ashland | Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times

A man was critically wounded in a shooting early Tuesday in the West Englewood neighborhood on the South Side.

The 36-year-old was a passenger in a vehicle when a male in another vehicle fired shots at 1:53 a.m. in the 5600 block of South Ashland, according to Chicago Police.

He was struck in the torso and was taken to Holy Cross Hospital in critical condition, police said.

The person who fired shots was in a silver Nissan Altima, police said.

Area South detectives were investigating.