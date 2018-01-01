2 wounded, 1 critically, in West Pullman shooting

Two people were wounded, one critically, in a shooting late Sunday in the West Pullman neighborhood on the South Side.

They were inside of an apartment at 11:48 p.m. in the 11500 block of South State when someone fired shots, according to Chicago Police.

A 33-year-old man was shot in his abdomen and shoulder, and a 30-year-old woman suffered a gunshot wound to her face, police said.

They were both taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where the man was listed in critical condition and the woman was in serious condition, police said.

No one was in custody as Area South detectives investigated the shooting,