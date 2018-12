Man critically wounded in West Pullman shooting

A man was critically wounded in a shooting Tuesday night in the West Pullman neighborhood on the Far South Side.

The man, who was believed to be between 20 and 25-years-old was found with multiple gunshot wounds to his body at 8:06 p.m. near the intersection of West 119th Street and South LaSalle Street, according to Chicago police.

He was unresponsive and was taken to Christ Medical Center where he was in critical condition, police said.

Area South detectives were investigating.