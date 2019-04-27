Man critically wounded after being shot inside a home in Morgan Park

A 32-year-old man was injured Saturday after being shot in Morgan Park on the Far South Side.

He was inside a home in the 11200 block of South Homewood Avenue when someone fired shots, Chicago police said. The man was hit in the torso and was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in critical condition.

No one is in custody, and Area South detectives are investigating.

