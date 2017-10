Man cut in fight near House of Blues

A man was cut during a fight Tuesday night near the House of Blues in the River North neighborhood.

The 18-year-old man was in a fight with another male at 9:38 p.m. in the 300 block of North Dearborn when the male pulled out a knife and cut him, according to Chicago Police.

The man suffered a minor laceration to the forehead and is expected to be treated and released from Northwestern Memorial Hospital, police said. The suspect was arrested in the 200 block of North Wells.