Man dead after crashing car into wall in Homewood

A man was killed when the vehicle he was driving slammed into a cement wall Thursday night in south suburban Homewood.

Authorities were called at 10:07 p.m. for reports of the single-vehicle crash at 183rd Street and Park Avenue in Homewood, according to a statement from Homewood police. Officers found a single vehicle crashed into a cement wall on the south side of 183rd.

Donte Mott, 25, was extricated from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene, according to police and the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office. He lived in south suburban Harvey.

An autopsy Friday found Mott died of multiple blunt force injuries and his death was ruled an accident.

The Homewood Police Department Criminal Investigations Unit and the Suburban Major Accident Reconstruction Team are investigating. Anyone who may have witnessed the crash was asked to call police at (708) 206-3420.