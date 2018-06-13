Man dead after incident at CSX rail yard in West Englewood

Entrance to the CSX rail yard in West Englewood. | Google

A man was pronounced dead following a request for emergency services Wednesday morning at the CSX rail yard in West Englewood.

Paramedics were called about 11:30 a.m. for a “driver down” at the CSX Intermodal Terminal rail yard at 2101 W. 59th St., according to the Chicago Fire Department.

The man was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead, the fire department said.

Chicago Police could not immediately provide information about the incident and the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office has not confirmed the death.