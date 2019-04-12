Man dead after crash on I-294 in Hinsdale

A 43-year-old man was killed in a crash Thursday on I-294 in west suburban Hinsdale.

At 11:18 p.m., Matthew King was northbound at a high rate of speed on I-294 in a white Hyundai Sante Fe when he struck a Volvo semitrailer, Illinois State Police said.

The Hinsdale Fire Department transported King to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead at 12:33 a.m., state police said. He lived in Indian Head Park.

The 34-year-old man driving the Volvo was not injured in the collision, state police said.

No additional information was immediately available.