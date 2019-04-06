1 dead in Longwood Manor fire

A 50-year-old man died Friday in a fire in Longwood Manor on the South Side.

About 10:24 p.m., fire crews responded to a blaze in a home in the 9800 block of South Sangamon Street, according to Chicago police.

The man was discovered inside the residence and taken to Little Company of Mary Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.