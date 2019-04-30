Man dead, another wounded in West Garfield Park shooting

A double shooting Tuesday left one man dead and another wounded in West Garfield Park on the West Side.

About 6:03 p.m., the men, both 22, were in the 4000 block of West Van Buren Street when they heard shots and felt pain, Chicago police said. One man was hit in the buttocks and was taken to Stroger Hospital in serious condition.

The second man was struck multiple times on his body and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Area North detectives are investigating.

