Man with dementia, depression reported missing from Woodstock

An 84-year-old man with dementia and depression was reported missing as of Friday morning from northwest suburban Woodstock.

Angelo Coslovich was reported missing from the 1200 block of Sandpiper Lane after he left his home to go for a walk and never returned, according to a LEAP alert from Woodstock police.

Coslovich is described as a 5-foot-9, 180-pound white man with blue eyes and gray hair, the alert said. He was last seen wearing a white short-sleeved T-shirt and shorts.

Coslovich has no money, identification or cellphone with him, the alert said.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts should call police at (815) 363-2152.