Man dies 12 days after being struck by vehicle in West Englewood

A 62-year-old man died nearly two weeks after he was struck by a vehicle in the West Englewood neighborhood on the South Side.

At 3:42 p.m. on Nov. 18, a 34-year-old woman was driving a 2012 Buick and made a left-hand turn onto Loomis from 74th Street, striking 62-year-old Johnnie L. Osborne, according to Chicago Police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Osborne, of the Humboldt Park neighborhood, was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he died at 2:02 p.m. Thursday, according to the medical examiner’s office.

An autopsy Sunday found he died of complications of multiple injuries from being struck by the vehicle, and his death was ruled an accident.

The driver of the Buick was cited for failure to take due care with a pedestrian in the roadway, police said.