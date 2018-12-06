Man dies 2 days after being shot at Englewood party

A 19-year-old man died two days after he was shot at a house party early Saturday in the South Side Englewood neighborhood.

Lynnell I. Johnson was attending the party about 2:50 a.m. inside a home in the 6900 block of South Wolcott when someone fired shots, according to Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Johnson, who lived in Englewood, was shot in the head and was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he died at 3:13 p.m. on Monday, the medical examiner’s office said. An autopsy Thursday found he died of his wound and his death was ruled a homicide.