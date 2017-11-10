Man dies 2 weeks after attack in Gary, police looking for tips

An 87-year-old Gary man died 15 days after he was assaulted in Gary, Indiana, according to authorities.

Dionisio Roldan was found “beaten” about 9 p.m. Sept. 25 near the intersection of 40th Avenue and Broadway, according to Gary police. He suffered “significant head trauma” and was unable to provide information about the incident.

Roldan was taken to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, where he died at 2:27 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office. An autopsy was expected Thursday.

Anyone with information about the incident should call Sgt. Daniel Callahan at (219) 881-1210 or the Crime Tip Line at (866) Crime-GP.