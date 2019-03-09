Man dies 2 weeks after being struck by vehicle in Chatham

A 78-year-old man died two weeks after he was struck by a vehicle in the South Side Chatham neighborhood.

Leonard Taylor was crossing the street in the 800 block of East 87th Street when he was hit by a vehicle at 9:25 a.m. on Feb 22 , Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

He died Friday morning while being treated at the University of Chicago Medical Center, the medical examiner’s office said. Taylor lived a few blocks away from where he was hit.

An autopsy found Taylor died of complications from being struck by a vehicle. His death was ruled an accident.

The driver was cited for striking a pedestrian in a roadway, police said.